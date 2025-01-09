Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: Stage 3 Curbs Amid Rising AQI

Delhi enjoyed a sunny Thursday afternoon, warming up to 21.2°C, which is 2.2 degrees above the seasonal average, following several cold days. However, morning fog and a minimum temperature of 4.8°C provided a chill, while the humidity reached 87% according to the weather department.

Despite the brief warmth, trouble looms as Delhi-NCR's air quality worsens. The air quality index (AQI) registered a 'very poor' 357 on Thursday, rising from 297 the previous day due to calm winds and fog. In response, authorities re-imposed Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan to curb emissions.

A recent report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted a progressive 12% reduction in PM10 levels since 2017. Yet, only 31% of the non-attainment cities have hit their targets under the National Clean Air Programme, leaving much work to be done in improving air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)