Delhi's Battle Against Air Pollution: Stage 3 Curbs Amid Rising AQI
Delhi experienced a sunny day with temperatures above normal, but rising air pollution led to Stage 3 curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan. AQI levels reached 357, categorized as 'very poor.' Despite some reduction since 2017, Delhi's air quality struggles to meet the National Clean Air Programme targets.
Delhi enjoyed a sunny Thursday afternoon, warming up to 21.2°C, which is 2.2 degrees above the seasonal average, following several cold days. However, morning fog and a minimum temperature of 4.8°C provided a chill, while the humidity reached 87% according to the weather department.
Despite the brief warmth, trouble looms as Delhi-NCR's air quality worsens. The air quality index (AQI) registered a 'very poor' 357 on Thursday, rising from 297 the previous day due to calm winds and fog. In response, authorities re-imposed Stage 3 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan to curb emissions.
A recent report from the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air highlighted a progressive 12% reduction in PM10 levels since 2017. Yet, only 31% of the non-attainment cities have hit their targets under the National Clean Air Programme, leaving much work to be done in improving air quality.
