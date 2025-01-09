Fire Erupts at Mumbai Godown: Four Injured, One Critical

Four individuals sustained injuries in a fire incident at a godown in Mumbai's Reay Road area, according to civic officials, with one victim critically hurt.

The fire commenced at approximately 3:25 PM near Hariyali Gate in Darukhana, the official reported.

Witnesses transported the injured, including 40-year-old Rajendra Prasad, to JJ Hospital before firefighters arrived. The blaze, impacting electrical wiring and an LPG cylinder, was contained in 45 minutes. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)