Left Menu

Fire Erupts at Mumbai Godown: Four Injured, One Critical

A fire in Mumbai's Reay Road godown injured four people, among them one critically, identified as Rajendra Prasad. The fire broke out near Hariyali Gate, affecting electrical installations and materials. It was extinguished in 45 minutes. The cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 21:38 IST
Fire Erupts at Mumbai Godown: Four Injured, One Critical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four individuals sustained injuries in a fire incident at a godown in Mumbai's Reay Road area, according to civic officials, with one victim critically hurt.

The fire commenced at approximately 3:25 PM near Hariyali Gate in Darukhana, the official reported.

Witnesses transported the injured, including 40-year-old Rajendra Prasad, to JJ Hospital before firefighters arrived. The blaze, impacting electrical wiring and an LPG cylinder, was contained in 45 minutes. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025