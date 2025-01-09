Fire Erupts at Mumbai Godown: Four Injured, One Critical
A fire in Mumbai's Reay Road godown injured four people, among them one critically, identified as Rajendra Prasad. The fire broke out near Hariyali Gate, affecting electrical installations and materials. It was extinguished in 45 minutes. The cause is under investigation.
Four individuals sustained injuries in a fire incident at a godown in Mumbai's Reay Road area, according to civic officials, with one victim critically hurt.
The fire commenced at approximately 3:25 PM near Hariyali Gate in Darukhana, the official reported.
Witnesses transported the injured, including 40-year-old Rajendra Prasad, to JJ Hospital before firefighters arrived. The blaze, impacting electrical wiring and an LPG cylinder, was contained in 45 minutes. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.
