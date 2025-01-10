Heroic Pangolin Rescue: A Win for Conservation

The Wildlife Protection Department and the Indian Army successfully rescued an Indian Pangolin, an endangered species, near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The operation was completed on Thursday in the Sunderbani area, highlighting the coordinated efforts to protect wildlife.

The Indian Pangolin, known scientifically as Manis crassicaudata, is listed under Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and classified as critically endangered by the IUCN. This species is particularly vulnerable due to the illegal wildlife trade, where its hard scales are highly prized.

Amit Sharma, Wildlife Warden of the Rajouri-Poonch range, emphasized the importance of this rescue as a landmark achievement for local biodiversity conservation efforts. The operation not only signifies the commitment of local authorities to conservation but also highlights the indispensable partnership with the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)