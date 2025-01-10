Left Menu

Colombia Shaken: Earthquake Hits West Coast

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Colombia's west coast, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit near the west coast of Colombia on Friday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was identified at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing ripples of concern in the region.

With seismic activity noted in this area, locals and authorities are urged to stay alert for aftershocks and assess any structural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

