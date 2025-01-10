Colombia Shaken: Earthquake Hits West Coast

A powerful earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale hit near the west coast of Colombia on Friday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The earthquake's epicenter was identified at a depth of 10 kilometers, causing ripples of concern in the region.

With seismic activity noted in this area, locals and authorities are urged to stay alert for aftershocks and assess any structural damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)