Left Menu

Southern Snowstorm Grips U.S.: Schools Closed, Travel Disrupted

A severe winter storm swept across the Southern United States, causing widespread school closures, travel chaos, and states of emergency. The storm delivered unprecedented snowfall, affecting areas from Texas to Virginia. The weather disrupted air travel and presented challenges for emergency services across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 11-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 20:15 IST
Southern Snowstorm Grips U.S.: Schools Closed, Travel Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A severe winter storm slammed into the Southern United States, bringing unusual snowfall and travel disruptions from Texas to Virginia. School closures impacted millions of students across multiple states as governors took emergency measures. Arkansas and North Carolina deployed their National Guards to aid stranded motorists.

Heavy snow blanketed cities, some receiving more than their annual average in a single day. Travel became treacherous, with several flights cancelled or delayed at major airports including Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson. Further complications arose when a Delta plane aborted takeoff, resulting in minor injuries.

The polar vortex's cold air is being blamed for the storm, linked by some experts to climate change. The storm's impact extended beyond immediate physical and economic disruptions, coinciding with wildfires in Los Angeles, highlighting the unpredictable nature of current climate patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025