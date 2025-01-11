Southern Snowstorm Grips U.S.: Schools Closed, Travel Disrupted

A severe winter storm slammed into the Southern United States, bringing unusual snowfall and travel disruptions from Texas to Virginia. School closures impacted millions of students across multiple states as governors took emergency measures. Arkansas and North Carolina deployed their National Guards to aid stranded motorists.

Heavy snow blanketed cities, some receiving more than their annual average in a single day. Travel became treacherous, with several flights cancelled or delayed at major airports including Atlanta's Hartsfield–Jackson. Further complications arose when a Delta plane aborted takeoff, resulting in minor injuries.

The polar vortex's cold air is being blamed for the storm, linked by some experts to climate change. The storm's impact extended beyond immediate physical and economic disruptions, coinciding with wildfires in Los Angeles, highlighting the unpredictable nature of current climate patterns.

(With inputs from agencies.)