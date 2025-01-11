Left Menu

Southern California's Dry Spell: Wildfires and Water Woes

California faces one of its driest early January periods, with soil moisture in historically low levels. Wildfires ravaged Southern California, exacerbated by dry conditions. Hydrologists urge attention to water and snowpack conditions, as the U.S. Climate Prediction Center forecasts potential drought, influenced by La Niña, into 2025.

Updated: 11-01-2025 20:27 IST
Southern California is grappling with severe dryness as the region recorded some of the lowest soil moisture levels in its history this early January. These conditions sparked a series of devastating wildfires that destroyed thousands of structures in Los Angeles.

According to Ming Pan, a hydrologist at the University of California-San Diego, the state's water supply is in a precarious situation. While Northern California has fared better, Southern California remains significantly drier, affecting water storage and the Southern Sierra snowpack starting to dip below normal.

The U.S. Climate Prediction Center's forecast suggests a likelihood of drought development, influenced by La Niña, leading to drier conditions in the coming months. Residents are urged to stay vigilant as unpredictable weather changes could alter the water situation dramatically.

