Firefighters Swiftly Contain Mumbai Hotel Blaze

A fire erupted at the Rangoon Zaika Hotel in Mumbai's Kurla West area. It's classified as a low-intensity blaze. Four fire engines and water tankers were dispatched. No injuries are reported. Local authorities and utility personnel are overseeing the efforts to extinguish the fire.

A blaze broke out at the Rangoon Zaika Hotel located in Kurla West, Mumbai, on Saturday evening, but fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries so far, according to an official.

The fire, characterized as a level one fire, indicating low intensity, ignited at 9:05 pm on the busy LBS Marg. In response, four fire engines and an equal number of water tankers have been deployed to combat the flames.

Authorities, including civic officials, police, and electricity supply crews, are at the scene to manage the situation and ensure the fire is safely extinguished, the official added.

