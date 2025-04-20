Delhi CM Launches 1,111 GPS-Enabled Water Tankers, Targets Past AAP Regime

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 1,111 water tankers on Sunday, part of an initiative by the Jal Board to improve the water supply system. These tankers are equipped with GPS, enabling citizens to track their locations via a new app. Gupta accused the former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of allowing systemic corruption, referring to the so-called 'tanker mafia' where water distribution was irregular and untraceable.

During her address, Gupta highlighted, "In the previous government, there was leakage in the entire system under the guise of tanker mafias, leading to corruption. Water was supposedly delivered to the public, but its destination remained unclear." The initiative promises cleaner water supply and transparency.

Additionally, Gupta addressed construction mishaps, emphasizing the need for accountability among officials responsible for approving weak buildings. She demanded strict punishment for those neglecting rules, linking such negligence to fatal accidents. The Chief Minister expressed condolences for victims of a recent building collapse in Mustafabad, urging swift action against unsafe structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)