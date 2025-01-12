Left Menu

Tatu City: A Beacon of New Urbanization in Africa

Tatu City, a privately owned urban development near Nairobi, offers a new model for urbanization in Africa. Designed for 250,000 residents and housing many businesses, it emphasizes law and order. Despite challenges, it aims to spur economic growth and reduce poverty through private-public partnerships.

Updated: 12-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 13:31 IST
On the outskirts of Nairobi, Tatu City presents a transformative urban model in Africa. The city curtails reckless driving and littering through strict enforcement, making it an attractive home for residents like Valerie Akoko, a digital creator, who lauds its cleanliness.

Spanning 5,000 acres, the 'startup city' is designed for 250,000 people and already hosts 88 businesses, including a major call centre and a medical supply manufacturer. Tatu City aims to address Africa's urbanization challenges by boosting productivity and economic growth, despite facing legal and political hurdles.

Experts cite Tatu City as a compelling case for private involvement in building cities. However, ensuring inclusivity and affordability is crucial, as echoed by UN-Habitat. With strategic public-private collaboration and a transparent governance structure, Tatu City is rapidly becoming a vibrant economic hub.

