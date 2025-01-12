Tatu City: A Beacon of New Urbanization in Africa

On the outskirts of Nairobi, Tatu City presents a transformative urban model in Africa. The city curtails reckless driving and littering through strict enforcement, making it an attractive home for residents like Valerie Akoko, a digital creator, who lauds its cleanliness.

Spanning 5,000 acres, the 'startup city' is designed for 250,000 people and already hosts 88 businesses, including a major call centre and a medical supply manufacturer. Tatu City aims to address Africa's urbanization challenges by boosting productivity and economic growth, despite facing legal and political hurdles.

Experts cite Tatu City as a compelling case for private involvement in building cities. However, ensuring inclusivity and affordability is crucial, as echoed by UN-Habitat. With strategic public-private collaboration and a transparent governance structure, Tatu City is rapidly becoming a vibrant economic hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)