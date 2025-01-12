Left Menu

Godrej Properties Expands in Indore: A Lucrative Land Acquisition

Godrej Properties has acquired a 24-acre land parcel in Indore for approximately Rs 200 crore, with plans to develop premium residential plots. This marks their second acquisition in Indore and aligns with their strategy to expand in tier II-III cities amidst strong housing demand.

Godrej Properties, a leading force in India's real estate sector, is expanding its business with the purchase of a 24-acre land parcel in Indore, valued at around Rs 200 crore.

This acquisition forms part of the company's broader strategy to capitalize on robust demand for residential properties by expanding in tier II-III cities. The development on this site will include premium residential plots, with an estimated saleable area of 6.20 lakh square feet, potentially generating revenue of Rs 500 crore.

Bolstered by aggressive land acquisition and new project launches, Godrej Properties has emerged as the largest listed real estate company in India, with sales bookings surging 89% annually in the first half of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

