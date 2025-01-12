Left Menu

Z-Morh Tunnel: Unveiling a New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth

The Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway is set to boost Ganderbal's local economy and combat unemployment by offering year-round connectivity. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, this infrastructure project enhances accessibility for tourists and benefits armed forces, providing 1000 vehicles per hour capacity.

The opening of the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway is generating hopes for economic revitalization in Ganderbal district. This infrastructure milestone promises to usher in year-round connectivity, expected to benefit both local residents and the broader economy by mitigating unemployment issues.

Locals like shopkeeper Mohammad Yousuf Shera and tourist guide Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh express optimism that the tunnel will transform Sonamarg into a globally recognized tourist destination. It will also significantly aid armed forces with enhanced transport links, according to strategic evaluations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Rs 2,716.90 crore project marks a pivotal moment for the region. After prolonged construction challenges, its completion promises better vehicle flow and year-long tourism opportunities, fostering economic benefits for the local population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

