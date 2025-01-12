Left Menu

Heritage Preservation Efforts Prompt Removal of Illegal Shops Near Akarm Mochan Koop

Authorities have ordered the removal of illegally built shops near Akarm Mochan Koop in front of Sadar Police Station. The administration warned of legal actions and demolitions if the shops, allegedly on encroached land, were not vacated. Restoration efforts for the historical well have commenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have intensified efforts to preserve the city's heritage by ordering the removal of a dozen illegal shops near the historic Akarm Mochan Koop.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced on Sunday that these structures, allegedly built on encroached land, must be vacated promptly.

The administration emphasized the importance of clearing encroachments to protect the site, part of a broader campaign targeting 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 historic wells for restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

