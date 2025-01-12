Heritage Preservation Efforts Prompt Removal of Illegal Shops Near Akarm Mochan Koop
Authorities have ordered the removal of illegally built shops near Akarm Mochan Koop in front of Sadar Police Station. The administration warned of legal actions and demolitions if the shops, allegedly on encroached land, were not vacated. Restoration efforts for the historical well have commenced.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 19:15 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have intensified efforts to preserve the city's heritage by ordering the removal of a dozen illegal shops near the historic Akarm Mochan Koop.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced on Sunday that these structures, allegedly built on encroached land, must be vacated promptly.
The administration emphasized the importance of clearing encroachments to protect the site, part of a broader campaign targeting 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 historic wells for restoration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Restoration Efforts Amidst Tensions in Kot Purvi
Village Clash Over Cow Shelter Sparks Legal Action
Sambhal District Initiates Historic Stepwell Restoration
Mayotte's Rebirth: Power Restoration and Reconstruction Plans Unveiled
Sandeep Dikshit Promises Legal Action Against AAP Allegations, Plans to Allocate Defamation Win to Delhi's Issues