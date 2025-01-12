Heritage Preservation Efforts Prompt Removal of Illegal Shops Near Akarm Mochan Koop

Authorities have intensified efforts to preserve the city's heritage by ordering the removal of a dozen illegal shops near the historic Akarm Mochan Koop.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vandana Mishra announced on Sunday that these structures, allegedly built on encroached land, must be vacated promptly.

The administration emphasized the importance of clearing encroachments to protect the site, part of a broader campaign targeting 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 historic wells for restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)