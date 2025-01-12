Left Menu

Miraculous Rescue: All 28 Trapped Workers Saved from Kannauj Building Collapse

Twenty-eight workers were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed under-construction building at Kannauj railway station following a 16-hour operation. An FIR has been filed against a contractor and engineer for negligence. No fatalities occurred, but several workers sustained injuries and received medical attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannauj(Up) | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:01 IST
In a dramatic rescue operation, all 28 workers were safely extracted from the debris of a collapsed under-construction building at Kannauj railway station, officials announced Sunday. The endeavor lasted 16 hours through a cold winter night.

An FIR was lodged against a contractor and an engineer for negligence and endangerment. The rescue crew, comprising national and state disaster response teams, tirelessly cleared debris to save the trapped individuals.

While no fatalities were reported, 26 workers required hospitalization in Kannauj, and two were moved to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur. The incident triggered a probe led by North Eastern Railway authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

