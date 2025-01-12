Rebuilding the Urban Canopy: Los Angeles' Quest for Climate-Resilient Trees

Los Angeles communities continue their long-standing efforts to boost the number of shade-providing trees amid ongoing challenges like drought and neighborhood pushback. This work is now under scrutiny following January's devastating fires.

Bryan Vejar from TreePeople reveals that experts are assessing damage caused by the fierce winds, which toppled trees and led to some homes being crushed. The Santa Ana winds impacted South Los Angeles, Watts, and Inglewood, areas already struggling with limited urban canopy.

Native trees like the coast live oak are seen as part of the solution, promoting climate resilience. However, city planners need to balance environmental needs with community concerns about visibility and space constraints. This is a vital moment for Los Angeles as it seeks to adapt its urban forestry to the demands of a changing climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)