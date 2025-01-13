Infernos and Winds: Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis

In Los Angeles, emergency responders are fiercely battling expansive wildfires that have claimed 24 lives and destroyed thousands of homes, as predicted gusty winds heighten danger. Authorities warn of worsening conditions through Wednesday.

The fires have ravaged over 160 square kilometers since igniting last week. Despite efforts by first responders, including out-of-state and international support, containment remains a challenge amid minimal rainfall and unfavorable weather.

Governor Gavin Newsom labeled this disaster as potentially the most costly in U.S. history, estimating economic impacts up to $150 billion. Evacuees await the all-clear while leaders strategize recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)