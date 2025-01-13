Inferno in Los Angeles: Wildfire Devastation Grips City
Firefighters battle raging Los Angeles wildfires that have claimed 24 lives and reduced neighborhoods to ruins. Thousands are evacuated as high winds threaten to exacerbate the crisis. Damage and economic losses are estimated between $135 billion and $150 billion, prompting an executive order to aid recovery.
Firefighters are frantically trying to control Los Angeles wildfires, which continue to blaze for the sixth consecutive day. With hazardous conditions briefly easing, crews are working against time as high winds threaten to reignite the flames, causing destruction across communities.
The fires have left a path of devastation, destroying thousands of homes and affecting both affluent and ordinary neighborhoods. Officials report 12,300 structures have been impacted and the governor calls it an unprecedented natural disaster in U.S. history.
Fire crews, aided by aerial support, are focusing efforts on containing fires in key areas like Brentwood. As weather conditions worsen, the entire Los Angeles County faces potential evacuations, heightening the urgency of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
