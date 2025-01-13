Leopard Attack Triggers Urgent Response in Gujarat
A seven-year-old girl was tragically killed by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, leading authorities to set up traps to catch the animal. The incident took place in a cotton field in Chitrasar village. Local officials have urged the government to address the man-animal conflict.
A tragic incident has unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district where a seven-year-old girl lost her life after being mauled by a leopard. The attack occurred while the child was accompanying her parents at a cotton field in Chitrasar village last Sunday evening.
Officials, including GL Vaghela, Range Forest Officer in Rajula, have confirmed the lethal encounter. The girl sustained severe neck injuries and passed away after being transported to a hospital in Jafrabad. In response, the forest department has laid cages and mobilized eight teams to trap the dangerous feline.
Local MLA Hira Solanki has called for immediate action, demanding proactive measures to prevent such tragedies by relocating leopards to forest areas. The increased frequency of leopard attacks has left villagers in fear, affecting their daily work in cotton farms.
