Left Menu

Leopard Attack Triggers Urgent Response in Gujarat

A seven-year-old girl was tragically killed by a leopard in Gujarat's Amreli district, leading authorities to set up traps to catch the animal. The incident took place in a cotton field in Chitrasar village. Local officials have urged the government to address the man-animal conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:19 IST
Leopard Attack Triggers Urgent Response in Gujarat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident has unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district where a seven-year-old girl lost her life after being mauled by a leopard. The attack occurred while the child was accompanying her parents at a cotton field in Chitrasar village last Sunday evening.

Officials, including GL Vaghela, Range Forest Officer in Rajula, have confirmed the lethal encounter. The girl sustained severe neck injuries and passed away after being transported to a hospital in Jafrabad. In response, the forest department has laid cages and mobilized eight teams to trap the dangerous feline.

Local MLA Hira Solanki has called for immediate action, demanding proactive measures to prevent such tragedies by relocating leopards to forest areas. The increased frequency of leopard attacks has left villagers in fear, affecting their daily work in cotton farms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025