Leopard Attack Triggers Urgent Response in Gujarat

A tragic incident has unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district where a seven-year-old girl lost her life after being mauled by a leopard. The attack occurred while the child was accompanying her parents at a cotton field in Chitrasar village last Sunday evening.

Officials, including GL Vaghela, Range Forest Officer in Rajula, have confirmed the lethal encounter. The girl sustained severe neck injuries and passed away after being transported to a hospital in Jafrabad. In response, the forest department has laid cages and mobilized eight teams to trap the dangerous feline.

Local MLA Hira Solanki has called for immediate action, demanding proactive measures to prevent such tragedies by relocating leopards to forest areas. The increased frequency of leopard attacks has left villagers in fear, affecting their daily work in cotton farms.

