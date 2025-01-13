Modi's Promise of Progress: The Transformation of Jammu & Kashmir

In a pivotal address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to Jammu and Kashmir, notably hints towards statehood restoration as emphasized by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Modi was addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the 6.4-km strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, seen as a major infrastructure boost for the region.

Modi highlighted significant developmental strides in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it India's 'crown'. He underscored the economic and socio-cultural transformation heralded by infrastructural advancements, including enhanced tourism prospects and seamless connectivity through upcoming projects like the Zojila Tunnel.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by laborers during the construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel and appreciated their resolve. He underlined his administration's focus on delivering timely and complete projects, departing from previous practices of unfulfilled announcements.

