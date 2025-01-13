Left Menu

Modi's Promise of Progress: The Transformation of Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed promises to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing development and peace. While inaugurating the Sonamarg Tunnel, he underscored infrastructure enhancements and tourism promotion. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed calls for statehood restoration, highlighting Modi's commitment to reducing physical and emotional distances within the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonmarg | Updated: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 19:51 IST
Modi's Promise of Progress: The Transformation of Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to Jammu and Kashmir, notably hints towards statehood restoration as emphasized by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Modi was addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the 6.4-km strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, seen as a major infrastructure boost for the region.

Modi highlighted significant developmental strides in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it India's 'crown'. He underscored the economic and socio-cultural transformation heralded by infrastructural advancements, including enhanced tourism prospects and seamless connectivity through upcoming projects like the Zojila Tunnel.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by laborers during the construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel and appreciated their resolve. He underlined his administration's focus on delivering timely and complete projects, departing from previous practices of unfulfilled announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025