Modi's Promise of Progress: The Transformation of Jammu & Kashmir
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed promises to Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing development and peace. While inaugurating the Sonamarg Tunnel, he underscored infrastructure enhancements and tourism promotion. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah echoed calls for statehood restoration, highlighting Modi's commitment to reducing physical and emotional distances within the region.
- Country:
- India
In a pivotal address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling promises made to Jammu and Kashmir, notably hints towards statehood restoration as emphasized by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Modi was addressing a public gathering during the inauguration of the 6.4-km strategic Sonamarg Tunnel, seen as a major infrastructure boost for the region.
Modi highlighted significant developmental strides in Jammu and Kashmir, terming it India's 'crown'. He underscored the economic and socio-cultural transformation heralded by infrastructural advancements, including enhanced tourism prospects and seamless connectivity through upcoming projects like the Zojila Tunnel.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the challenging conditions faced by laborers during the construction of the Sonamarg Tunnel and appreciated their resolve. He underlined his administration's focus on delivering timely and complete projects, departing from previous practices of unfulfilled announcements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transformative Infrastructure Leap in Ramban: Bridging Connectivity Gaps
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
Hemant Soren's Vision: Turning Jharkhand into an Eco-Tourism Hub
India's Tourism Triumph: A Year of Incredible Milestones
Goa's Tourism Boom: A Premier Destination for Global Travellers