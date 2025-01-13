Left Menu

Wildfire Fury: Wind-Driven Flames Ravage Los Angeles

High winds are expected to exacerbate wildfires in Los Angeles, destroying neighborhoods and killing 24 people. With over 12,300 structures damaged, the situation is deemed highly dangerous. Crews continue battling the blazes, but new evacuations loom as officials warn residents to be prepared.

Dangerously high winds are predicted to resume on Monday in Los Angeles, complicating efforts to tackle two persistent wildfires that have devastated neighborhoods and claimed at least 24 lives. Forecasted dry Santa Ana winds of 50 to 70 miles per hour have prompted a "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warning from the National Weather Service.

In response to the threat, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced pre-positioning firefighting resources in vulnerable areas over the weekend, including those surrounding the Palisades and Eaton fires. The fires have turned entire neighborhoods into smoldering ruins, with over 12,300 structures destroyed.

In anticipation of the high winds, Los Angeles County's nearly 10 million population has been advised to prepare for possible evacuation. Currently, more than 100,000 people are under evacuation orders, and another 87,000 face warnings. Firefighting assistance has arrived from seven states, Canada, and Mexico to aid local departments, as California remains on high alert.

