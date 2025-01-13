Blaze Engulfs Garage and Furniture Store in Kalyan
A fire erupted in the Kalyan area, damaging a garage and furniture store on Monday evening. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported. The blaze was managed by the fire brigade and Torrent Power Company employees, who arrived promptly, extinguishing it within an hour.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire significantly damaged a garage and furniture store in Kalyan without causing any injuries, an official reported on Monday night.
The incident occurred at 8:10 PM along Kalyan Sheel Road, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the TMC disaster management cell.
Firefighters, aided by Torrent Power Company personnel, deployed a fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle to douse the flames. Two cars inside the garage were obliterated, and the furniture store suffered severe losses. The fire was under control by 9:15 PM.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea's Aviation Crisis: Unraveling the Jeju Air Disaster
South Korea Launches Aviation Safety Probe After Jeju Air Disaster
Tragedy Strikes: Deadliest Air Disaster in South Korea
South Korea's Air Disaster: Unanswered Questions and National Mourning
Coast Guard Intervenes: Preventing Oil Tanker Disaster