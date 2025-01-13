Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Garage and Furniture Store in Kalyan

A fire erupted in the Kalyan area, damaging a garage and furniture store on Monday evening. Despite the extensive damage, no injuries were reported. The blaze was managed by the fire brigade and Torrent Power Company employees, who arrived promptly, extinguishing it within an hour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 23:35 IST
Blaze Engulfs Garage and Furniture Store in Kalyan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire significantly damaged a garage and furniture store in Kalyan without causing any injuries, an official reported on Monday night.

The incident occurred at 8:10 PM along Kalyan Sheel Road, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the TMC disaster management cell.

Firefighters, aided by Torrent Power Company personnel, deployed a fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle to douse the flames. Two cars inside the garage were obliterated, and the furniture store suffered severe losses. The fire was under control by 9:15 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025