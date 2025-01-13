Blaze Engulfs Garage and Furniture Store in Kalyan

A fire significantly damaged a garage and furniture store in Kalyan without causing any injuries, an official reported on Monday night.

The incident occurred at 8:10 PM along Kalyan Sheel Road, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the TMC disaster management cell.

Firefighters, aided by Torrent Power Company personnel, deployed a fire vehicle and a rescue vehicle to douse the flames. Two cars inside the garage were obliterated, and the furniture store suffered severe losses. The fire was under control by 9:15 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)