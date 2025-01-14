Rising Tide: China's Coastal Waters Hit Record Temperatures in 2024

China's coastal waters recorded an unprecedented spike in temperature for the second year running, reaching 21.50 degrees Celsius in 2024. This surge contributes to the year's designation as the hottest on record, intensifying global concerns over climate change.

The rise in sea temperatures aligns with severe weather events in China, including Super Typhoon Yagi, which devastated parts of southern Hainan, and the most powerful storm to hit Shanghai since 1949. Authorities reported an average annual increase of 0.15 C over 2023 and a greater departure from the 1981-2010 baseline.

Experts warn that ocean warming could lead to more frequent and intense weather events, threatening coastal areas with sea level rise and erosion. As part of a global consensus, temperatures in 2024 surpassed pre-industrial levels by 1.5 C, testing the limits set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)