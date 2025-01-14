Left Menu

Rising Tide: China's Coastal Waters Hit Record Temperatures in 2024

China's coastal sea temperatures reached a record 21.50 degrees Celsius in 2024, marking the second consecutive year of increase. This rise aligns with a global trend of extreme weather, attributed to ocean warming, which poses significant risks to coastal regions, amplifying the threat of sea level rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 10:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 10:41 IST
Rising Tide: China's Coastal Waters Hit Record Temperatures in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's coastal waters recorded an unprecedented spike in temperature for the second year running, reaching 21.50 degrees Celsius in 2024. This surge contributes to the year's designation as the hottest on record, intensifying global concerns over climate change.

The rise in sea temperatures aligns with severe weather events in China, including Super Typhoon Yagi, which devastated parts of southern Hainan, and the most powerful storm to hit Shanghai since 1949. Authorities reported an average annual increase of 0.15 C over 2023 and a greater departure from the 1981-2010 baseline.

Experts warn that ocean warming could lead to more frequent and intense weather events, threatening coastal areas with sea level rise and erosion. As part of a global consensus, temperatures in 2024 surpassed pre-industrial levels by 1.5 C, testing the limits set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evaluating Vietnam's 30A Program: Mixed Success in Poverty and Employment Goals

Unlocking High-Growth Potential: Private Equity Trends in Emerging Economies

Overcoming Inequality: EU Strategies to Tackle Poverty and Marginalization

Balancing Conservation and Fisheries: The Global Impact of Marine Protected Areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025