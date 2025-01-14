Tragic Leopard Death Sparks Wildlife Act Probe
A leopard's death near a eucalyptus plantation has prompted an investigation in the Birampur forest area. Local authorities discovered the animal trapped in barbed wire. A police case related to the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022 has been filed, and inquiries are ongoing to uncover the incident's details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
A leopard has been found dead after becoming entangled in a barbed wire fence near a eucalyptus plantation within the Birampur forest area, according to police reports released on Tuesday.
The incident was uncovered on Monday as Garhshankar Forest Range Officer Rajpal Singh, alongside Forest Guard Ramanpreet Kaur, reported the situation to police authorities.
A complaint from Singh led to the registration of a case for contravening the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022. Current investigations are focused on uncovering the exact circumstances surrounding the leopard's demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
