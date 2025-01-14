Tragic Leopard Death Sparks Wildlife Act Probe

A leopard has been found dead after becoming entangled in a barbed wire fence near a eucalyptus plantation within the Birampur forest area, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The incident was uncovered on Monday as Garhshankar Forest Range Officer Rajpal Singh, alongside Forest Guard Ramanpreet Kaur, reported the situation to police authorities.

A complaint from Singh led to the registration of a case for contravening the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022. Current investigations are focused on uncovering the exact circumstances surrounding the leopard's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)