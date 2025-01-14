Left Menu

Tragic Leopard Death Sparks Wildlife Act Probe

A leopard's death near a eucalyptus plantation has prompted an investigation in the Birampur forest area. Local authorities discovered the animal trapped in barbed wire. A police case related to the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022 has been filed, and inquiries are ongoing to uncover the incident's details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:44 IST
Tragic Leopard Death Sparks Wildlife Act Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard has been found dead after becoming entangled in a barbed wire fence near a eucalyptus plantation within the Birampur forest area, according to police reports released on Tuesday.

The incident was uncovered on Monday as Garhshankar Forest Range Officer Rajpal Singh, alongside Forest Guard Ramanpreet Kaur, reported the situation to police authorities.

A complaint from Singh led to the registration of a case for contravening the Wildlife Protection Act, 2022. Current investigations are focused on uncovering the exact circumstances surrounding the leopard's demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025