Controversial Remarks Land Tamil Nadu Forest Minister in Hot Water

Tamil Nadu Forest Minister K Ponmudy has issued an apology for his offensive comments targeting women and religious symbols, which have sparked widespread controversy. Ponmudy, already stripped of his deputy general secretary position within the DMK, expressed sincere regret for his inappropriate language during a recent event.

The backlash was immediate, with DMK president and Chief Minister M K Stalin taking action by removing Ponmudy from his party role. Notably, Vishwa Hindu Parishad North Tamil Nadu has demanded Ponmudy's removal from the state cabinet, citing his speech as intolerable.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Hindu Munnani president Kadeshwar Subramaniam also criticized Ponmudy's remarks, with both parties planning protests. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions around religious and gender issues in Tamil Nadu politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)