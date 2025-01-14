Naravaripalle: Andhra's Green Revolution Beacon

In a bold vision for environmental change, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans for Naravaripalle village to become the model for a pollution-free Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the villagers, Naidu announced initiatives emphasizing solar power and organic farming to reduce emissions and improve sustainability.

Supported by government subsidies, the plan includes advancements in modern agriculture, infrastructure, and fostering the dairy sector, which promises greater economic contributions.

