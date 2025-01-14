Naravaripalle: Andhra's Green Revolution Beacon
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to transform Naravaripalle village into a pollution-free model to inspire state-wide change. His plans include solar power incentives, organic farming, and modern agriculture practices. Dairy's role in GSDP growth and infrastructure improvements are also key priorities.
In a bold vision for environmental change, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu plans for Naravaripalle village to become the model for a pollution-free Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing the villagers, Naidu announced initiatives emphasizing solar power and organic farming to reduce emissions and improve sustainability.
Supported by government subsidies, the plan includes advancements in modern agriculture, infrastructure, and fostering the dairy sector, which promises greater economic contributions.
