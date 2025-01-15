Left Menu

Chill in Rajasthan: Cold Wave Brings Rain and Hailstorm

Rajasthan is experiencing a cold wave, with the Meteorological Department forecasting light rain and hailstorms in various regions. The lowest minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sangaria. Light rain is expected in Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions due to a new weather system.

Amid a prevailing cold wave, Rajasthan is bracing for light rain and hailstorms in several areas, according to the Meteorological Department's Wednesday forecast.

Sangaria reported the state's lowest minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius over the past 24 hours. The department has predicted light rainfall for parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions on January 15 and 16.

This meteorological change is attributed to a new weather system that could also bring hailstorms to these regions. Dense fog blanketed some areas on Wednesday morning.

