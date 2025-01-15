Kashmir Freezes Under ‘Chillai-Kalan’ Cold Spell

Kashmir is in the grip of intense cold, with the mercury plummeting across the valley. On Tuesday night, Srinagar recorded a bone-chilling minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

The tourist hotspot Gulmarg saw temperatures plunging to minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, intensifying the already harsh conditions for locals and visitors alike.

The Meteorological department has forecasted dry weather but hinted at possible light snow in elevated areas by January 16. The freezing 'Chillai-Kalan' period, that began on December 21, is expected to last until January 30.

(With inputs from agencies.)