Left Menu

Vedanta Aluminium's Green Leap: Achieving 28.5% GHG Emissions Cut

Vedanta Aluminium has significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 28.5% since the 2011-12 fiscal year. This achievement highlights the company's commitment to sustainability, with a goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Their initiatives have positively impacted over 600,000 individuals across 269 villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:45 IST
Vedanta Aluminium's Green Leap: Achieving 28.5% GHG Emissions Cut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Aluminium announced a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, achieving a 28.5% decrease since the 2011-12 fiscal year. This marks a key milestone in the company's dedication to adopting responsible environmental practices and progressing towards a net-zero future.

The Chief Operating Officer, Sunil Gupta, emphasized the firm's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, showcased by significant GHG emission reductions and increased use of renewable energy sources. This initiative is part of a broader effort to encourage sustainable industrial practices.

Furthermore, Vedanta Aluminium has positively impacted 600,000 people in 269 villages, reinforcing its commitment to social equity and economic development in underserved regions. The company remains committed to eco-conscious operations that align with India's net zero vision for 2070, according to Non-Executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025