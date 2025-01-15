Vedanta Aluminium's Green Leap: Achieving 28.5% GHG Emissions Cut

Vedanta Aluminium announced a remarkable reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity, achieving a 28.5% decrease since the 2011-12 fiscal year. This marks a key milestone in the company's dedication to adopting responsible environmental practices and progressing towards a net-zero future.

The Chief Operating Officer, Sunil Gupta, emphasized the firm's commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050, showcased by significant GHG emission reductions and increased use of renewable energy sources. This initiative is part of a broader effort to encourage sustainable industrial practices.

Furthermore, Vedanta Aluminium has positively impacted 600,000 people in 269 villages, reinforcing its commitment to social equity and economic development in underserved regions. The company remains committed to eco-conscious operations that align with India's net zero vision for 2070, according to Non-Executive Director Priya Agarwal Hebbar.

