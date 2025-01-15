Leopard Strikes in Odisha: Two Attacked in Mahipur Forest

Left Menu

Two individuals were injured in separate leopard attacks in the Mahipur forest area of Odisha's Nayagarh district. Both victims are reported to be in stable condition after being admitted to the district hospital. Authorities are investigating the cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phulbani | Updated: 15-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two individuals were reported injured following leopard attacks in the Mahipur forest region of Odisha's Nayagarh district, local officials confirmed on Wednesday.

In one incident, Pramod Sahu from Karchuli village was attacked while returning home, according to Pabitra Kumar Parida, forester of the Gumi section. On the same day, Saju Nayak from Sudrungi village faced a similar confrontation outside his residence.

Both victims are currently receiving treatment at Nayagarh district headquarters hospital and are in stable condition. Investigations into the incidents are ongoing, with preliminary findings indicating the assaults were carried out by a leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

