Omar Abdullah Advocates Modern Urban Planning for J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the need for modern urban planning strategies to ensure structured city development. During a meeting, he highlighted initiatives like land pooling, transferable development rights (TDR), and transit-oriented development (TOD). These strategies aim to transform the urban landscape sustainably and inclusively.

Abdullah urged the housing and urban development department to implement these strategies and create success stories that inspire stakeholders. The meeting reviewed the land-pooling policy, which encourages developers and landowners to collaborate on land development. This policy ensures infrastructure development while sharing remaining land proportionately.

The meeting also explored TDR policies to preserve heritage properties while accommodating urban growth. TDR certificates offer non-financial compensation to landowners, allowing them flexibility in property development. The transit-oriented development strategy aims to promote sustainable urban mobility by creating compact, walkable spaces around public transport stations.

