Janet Yellen Defends Biden's Pandemic Policy as Economic Triumph

Janet Yellen, outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary, robustly defended the Biden administration's pandemic response. She credited stimulus spending for catalyzing a strong economic rebound while staving off widespread job losses.

In her final address, Yellen highlighted the positive economic outcomes, attributing the U.S.'s remarkable performance to timely fiscal interventions. While acknowledging minor inflationary impacts, she underscored the significance of such measures in closing income gaps and fostering economic stability.

Yellen cautioned against unsustainable fiscal policies, warning of potential future economic vulnerabilities. She urged policymakers to continue infrastructure investments and green energy tax incentives to sustain economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)