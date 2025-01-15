Janet Yellen Defends Biden's Pandemic Policy as Economic Triumph
Janet Yellen defended the Biden administration's pandemic response, highlighting its role in economic recovery, preventing job losses, and averting increased unemployment. Despite admitting minor inflationary impacts, Yellen emphasized the importance of stimulus measures in bridging income gaps and ensuring economic stability. She warned against unsustainable fiscal policies affecting future economic resilience.
Janet Yellen, outgoing U.S. Treasury Secretary, robustly defended the Biden administration's pandemic response. She credited stimulus spending for catalyzing a strong economic rebound while staving off widespread job losses.
In her final address, Yellen highlighted the positive economic outcomes, attributing the U.S.'s remarkable performance to timely fiscal interventions. While acknowledging minor inflationary impacts, she underscored the significance of such measures in closing income gaps and fostering economic stability.
Yellen cautioned against unsustainable fiscal policies, warning of potential future economic vulnerabilities. She urged policymakers to continue infrastructure investments and green energy tax incentives to sustain economic momentum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Economic Outlook: Navigating Geopolitical Headwinds and Inflation Challenges
Pakistan's Inflation Downturn: December's Slow Growth
Pakistan's Economic Turnaround: Inflation Rates Hit a 6-Year Low
German Unemployment Rises Below Expectations in December
Dabur Navigates Inflation: Strategic Price Hikes and Growth Plans