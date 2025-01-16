Vanuatu's Election Amid Earthquake Aftermath

Vanuatu's voters headed to the polls on Thursday, seeking to elect a new government just weeks after a strong 7.3-magnitude earthquake ravaged the capital, Port Vila. The natural disaster claimed at least 16 lives, induced landslides, and caused extensive damage to key structures.

The election follows the dissolution of Vanuatu's parliament in November, after a no-confidence motion against President Nikenike Vurobaravu and Prime Minister Charlot Salwai sparked a political crisis. Amidst years of instability, the nation's constitution mandated an election within 60 days of parliament's dissolution.

Ballots are being collected from outlying islands and are expected to reach Port Vila within a few days, despite the earthquake's aftermath. Principal Electoral Officer Guilain Malessas assured that ballot box distribution proceeded smoothly due to favorable weather conditions. The U.S., meanwhile, has been boosting its diplomatic activities in the region to counter China's influence.

