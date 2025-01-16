Left Menu

ISRO Achieves Landmark Space Docking Success

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised ISRO scientists and engineers for the successful docking of two satellites during the Space Docking Experiment. This achievement marks a pivotal step in future space missions, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 11:17 IST
In a significant milestone for India's space endeavors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the scientists and engineers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following their successful docking of two satellites.

This successful demonstration, part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), positions India for ambitious future missions, notably in setting up the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of this achievement, referring to it as a 'significant stepping stone' for India's futuristic space exploration goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

