ISRO Achieves Landmark Space Docking Success

In a significant milestone for India's space endeavors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to the scientists and engineers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following their successful docking of two satellites.

This successful demonstration, part of the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), positions India for ambitious future missions, notably in setting up the Bharatiya Antariksh Station.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance of this achievement, referring to it as a 'significant stepping stone' for India's futuristic space exploration goals.

