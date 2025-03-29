Man Arrested for Manipulating PM Modi's Photo on Social Media

In a significant move against objectionable content on social media, authorities have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials announced Friday.

A district police spokesperson confirmed that Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was detained as part of an extensive crackdown on objectionable digital posts. Suhail allegedly circulated a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

The authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to explore the extent of the alleged actions and potential accomplices involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)