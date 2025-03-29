Left Menu

Man Arrested for Manipulating PM Modi's Photo on Social Media

A man named Suhail has been arrested for allegedly editing and sharing a manipulated image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. This arrest is part of a larger crackdown against objectionable content online. The case is registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hapur | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:12 IST
In a significant move against objectionable content on social media, authorities have arrested a man for allegedly editing and uploading a manipulated image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials announced Friday.

A district police spokesperson confirmed that Suhail, a resident of Eidgah Road, was detained as part of an extensive crackdown on objectionable digital posts. Suhail allegedly circulated a controversial video of the prime minister on Instagram.

The authorities have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to explore the extent of the alleged actions and potential accomplices involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

