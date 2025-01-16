Delhi High Court Orders Repairs on Faulty Flyover in Three Months

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city's government, giving it three months to address defects in a decade-old flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk. This comes after a plea from BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, who has been advocating for repairs since last year.

A bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) were working on the issue. The court, therefore, found no need for additional orders.

The court was informed that an independent inspection agency had been appointed, and once their report is submitted, the flyover repairs will begin. Chief Minister Atishi is directly involved to ensure the project concludes within the stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)