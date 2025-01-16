Left Menu

Delhi High Court Orders Repairs on Faulty Flyover in Three Months

The Delhi High Court has granted the city government three months to address defects in a decade-old flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk. BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan filed the plea, citing years of inaction. Authorities are now taking steps to repair the structure, following a comprehensive inspection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:48 IST
Delhi High Court Orders Repairs on Faulty Flyover in Three Months
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive to the city's government, giving it three months to address defects in a decade-old flyover near Nathu Colony Chowk. This comes after a plea from BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan, who has been advocating for repairs since last year.

A bench comprised of Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela noted that the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) were working on the issue. The court, therefore, found no need for additional orders.

The court was informed that an independent inspection agency had been appointed, and once their report is submitted, the flyover repairs will begin. Chief Minister Atishi is directly involved to ensure the project concludes within the stipulated timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025