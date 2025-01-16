Sunita Williams' Spacewalk: A Journey Beyond Challenges

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out for her first spacewalk in over seven months at the International Space Station, marking a much-anticipated change of scenery.

Joined by NASA's Nick Hague, Williams tackled essential repair work as the space station orbited 260 miles above Turkmenistan. Their mission, initially planned as a weeklong test flight aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule last June, was prolonged due to technical difficulties.

NASA's spacewalks had been paused following a suit malfunction, but this marks the first since resolving those issues and the eighth for seasoned astronaut Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)