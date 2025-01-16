Sunita Williams' Spacewalk: A Journey Beyond Challenges
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out for her first spacewalk in seven months at the International Space Station. Alongside NASA's Nick Hague, Williams performed crucial repairs, with their mission extended due to spacecraft issues. This marks Williams' eighth spacewalk, following delays and technical setbacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:11 IST
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out for her first spacewalk in over seven months at the International Space Station, marking a much-anticipated change of scenery.
Joined by NASA's Nick Hague, Williams tackled essential repair work as the space station orbited 260 miles above Turkmenistan. Their mission, initially planned as a weeklong test flight aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule last June, was prolonged due to technical difficulties.
NASA's spacewalks had been paused following a suit malfunction, but this marks the first since resolving those issues and the eighth for seasoned astronaut Williams.
(With inputs from agencies.)
