Left Menu

Sunita Williams' Spacewalk: A Journey Beyond Challenges

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out for her first spacewalk in seven months at the International Space Station. Alongside NASA's Nick Hague, Williams performed crucial repairs, with their mission extended due to spacecraft issues. This marks Williams' eighth spacewalk, following delays and technical setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capecanaveral | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:11 IST
Sunita Williams' Spacewalk: A Journey Beyond Challenges
astronauts

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams stepped out for her first spacewalk in over seven months at the International Space Station, marking a much-anticipated change of scenery.

Joined by NASA's Nick Hague, Williams tackled essential repair work as the space station orbited 260 miles above Turkmenistan. Their mission, initially planned as a weeklong test flight aboard Boeing's Starliner capsule last June, was prolonged due to technical difficulties.

NASA's spacewalks had been paused following a suit malfunction, but this marks the first since resolving those issues and the eighth for seasoned astronaut Williams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025