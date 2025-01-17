LA's Wildfire Woes: A Community on Edge

Los Angeles officials have urged evacuees to avoid returning home for at least another week as emergency crews clear toxic debris and cut utilities in fire-ravaged neighborhoods. Landslides have further destabilized the charred hillsides, intensifying the suffering of residents facing the city's worst natural disaster in history.

With the wildfires continuing for a 10th day, firefighters expressed relief at maintaining control during recent high-risk conditions. However, the National Weather Service has warned that hazardous fire weather is expected to return by Sunday, with dangerous winds and low humidity.

The emotional and physical toll on residents is palpable as many remain eager to assess damage and salvage belongings. Despite controlled areas, significant challenges remain with over 170,000 people under some form of evacuation status, and efforts to identify victims still underway.

