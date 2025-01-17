Chilly Temperatures Grip Punjab and Haryana
Cold weather continues to affect Punjab and Haryana with Pathankot being the coldest at 2.8°C. Amritsar recorded a temperature above normal. Other places like Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, and Chandigarh also experienced cold conditions, as did several regions in Haryana including Ambala, Rohtak, and Karnal.
Cold conditions remained pervasive across Punjab and Haryana on Friday, reported the meteorological department.
Pathankot distinguished itself as the coldest locale in Punjab, with temperatures plummeting to 2.8 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Amritsar experienced warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year, registering a low of 6.9 degrees Celsius—three degrees above the normal.
Other regions, including Ludhiana, Patiala, and Bathinda, also recorded chilling lows, with corresponding temperatures of 7.6, 8.4, and 7 degrees Celsius. In Haryana, Ambala, Rohtak, and Narnaul faced similar cold spells, with lows of 8.5, 10.1, and 6 degrees Celsius, respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
