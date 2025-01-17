India's Space Breakthrough: ISRO's Historic Docking Feat

In a landmark achievement, ISRO has placed India among the elite nations capable of satellite docking in space, releasing a video of the successful SpaDeX Experiment.

Early on January 16, 2025, satellites SDX-01 and SDX-02 were successfully docked, marking a significant milestone for India's future space endeavors.

This technological advancement is pivotal for upcoming missions, including Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan, and the ambitious goal of establishing the Bharatiya Antriksh Station by 2035.

(With inputs from agencies.)