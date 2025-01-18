Empowering Rural India: Modi's Vision with SVAMITVA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sweeping reforms are set to revolutionize rural India through the use of advanced technology, as affirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday. At a ceremony in Kathua district, property cards under the SVAMITVA scheme were distributed, underscoring the central government's dedication to technological empowerment.

This national initiative, presided over by Modi himself, aims to grant rural families legal rights over their properties, promoting financial inclusion. Singh praised the initiative's potential to drive social and economic growth, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir where significant distribution of property cards is underway.

Singh emphasized the transformative nature of technological adoption through GIS mapping and drones for accurate land measurement. These advancements not only benefit farmers with precise agrarian data but also enhance governance with digitized land records, showcasing a path to rural empowerment and economic stability.

