Left Menu

Aviary Abundance: Counting the Guests of Odisha's Wetlands

The mid-winter bird census across Odisha's wetlands recorded over 16.56 lakh birds of more than 200 species. Conducted by dedicated teams, the census observed a slight decrease in bird numbers but a rise in species diversity compared to last year. Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud Reservoir were key survey areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-01-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:55 IST
Aviary Abundance: Counting the Guests of Odisha's Wetlands
  • Country:
  • India

During a comprehensive mid-winter census, more than 16.56 lakh birds across over 200 species were observed in Odisha's key wetlands, according to officials. The survey, executed with precision by a team of over 200 participants, recorded bird activity in Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud Reservoir.

Chilika Lake emerged as a hotspot with 11,27,228 birds, including a remarkable sighting of 3,43,226 at Nalabana. Notably, the census reported 10,87,226 migratory birds of 109 species. Bhitarkanika National Park saw a rise to 1,51,614 visiting species from last year's count, despite a slight decrease in species numbers.

The survey noted a dip of 10,531 birds overall compared to the previous year, linked to higher water levels reducing mud flat availability in Chilika Lake. Despite this, there was a commendable increase in species diversity, with the count rising to 196 species this year, up from 187 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025