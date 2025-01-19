Aviary Abundance: Counting the Guests of Odisha's Wetlands

During a comprehensive mid-winter census, more than 16.56 lakh birds across over 200 species were observed in Odisha's key wetlands, according to officials. The survey, executed with precision by a team of over 200 participants, recorded bird activity in Chilika Lake, Bhitarkanika National Park, and Hirakud Reservoir.

Chilika Lake emerged as a hotspot with 11,27,228 birds, including a remarkable sighting of 3,43,226 at Nalabana. Notably, the census reported 10,87,226 migratory birds of 109 species. Bhitarkanika National Park saw a rise to 1,51,614 visiting species from last year's count, despite a slight decrease in species numbers.

The survey noted a dip of 10,531 birds overall compared to the previous year, linked to higher water levels reducing mud flat availability in Chilika Lake. Despite this, there was a commendable increase in species diversity, with the count rising to 196 species this year, up from 187 in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)