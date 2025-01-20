Southern California on High Alert: Bracing for Wildfire Fury
Southern Californians face a heightened wildfire risk due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity. Authorities warn of a 'particularly dangerous situation,' prompting residents to prepare for potential evacuations. Firefighters continue battling significant blazes in the area, with intensified efforts to control the spread.
- Country:
- United States
Southern Californians are on high alert as forecasters warn of a heightened wildfire risk due to expected gusty Santa Ana winds and critically low humidity. The alert comes in the wake of deadly wildfires that recently devastated thousands of homes and claimed at least 27 lives.
The National Weather Service has cautioned residents in parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties about a 'particularly dangerous situation' projected from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Winds could reach up to 113 kmph along the coast and 161 kmph in the mountainous regions.
To compound the risk, the area has remained dry since April, leading to elevated fire dangers. Residents across Southern California are advised to prepare for potential evacuations as intense fire weather is expected to persist through mid-week. Meanwhile, firefighters are making significant efforts to contain two major fires, the Palisades and Eaton, which have destroyed over 14,000 structures since their inception amid strong winds earlier this month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Southeast Feels Heatwave's Wrath as Fire Risks Surge
Wild Winds Threaten Southern California with Fire Risk
Inferno in Los Angeles: Pacific Palisades Wildfire Forces Emergency Evacuations
Inferno in Pacific Palisades: Wildfire Causes Evacuations in Los Angeles
Wildfires Trigger Massive Evacuations in Los Angeles