EWS Flat Allotment Stirs Political Blame Game

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has accused the BJP and AAP of stalling the allotment of economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Delhi, built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). At a press conference on Monday, Shukla revealed that only 4,833 of the 35,744 completed flats have been distributed.

Shukla highlighted that out of the total 30,303 ready flats, the majority remain unallotted due to political in-fighting. An additional 16,600 are under construction, albeit in poor condition. Criticizing the lack of urgency, Shukla noted that a high power committee was set up after the Delhi High Court ordered immediate action on September 18, 2023.

The debate centers on who should receive credit for the housing projects, with Shukla noting the significant contribution of the Congress-led government under Sheila Dikshit. He confidently predicted Congress's victory in the upcoming Delhi polls on February 5, with votes counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)