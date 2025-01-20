Left Menu

EWS Flat Allotment Stirs Political Blame Game

Only 4,833 out of 35,744 EWS flats built under JNNURM in Delhi have been allotted. Congress leader Rajiv Shukla blames BJP and AAP for the delay in allotment. A high power committee has been formed to expedite the process, following the Delhi High Court's orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 12:52 IST
EWS Flat Allotment Stirs Political Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rajiv Shukla has accused the BJP and AAP of stalling the allotment of economically weaker section (EWS) flats in Delhi, built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). At a press conference on Monday, Shukla revealed that only 4,833 of the 35,744 completed flats have been distributed.

Shukla highlighted that out of the total 30,303 ready flats, the majority remain unallotted due to political in-fighting. An additional 16,600 are under construction, albeit in poor condition. Criticizing the lack of urgency, Shukla noted that a high power committee was set up after the Delhi High Court ordered immediate action on September 18, 2023.

The debate centers on who should receive credit for the housing projects, with Shukla noting the significant contribution of the Congress-led government under Sheila Dikshit. He confidently predicted Congress's victory in the upcoming Delhi polls on February 5, with votes counted on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025