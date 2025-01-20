Inferno Disrupts Suburban Track: Park Circus Blaze

A significant fire broke out in a rubber godown near the Park Circus suburban railway station, causing disruptions in the southern metropolis, according to police reports.

The blaze began around 3:21 PM in a densely populated area, rapidly spreading thick black smoke throughout the vicinity.

Despite the severity, there were no reported injuries, with 18 fire tenders deployed to combat the flames. Suburban train services on the Ballygunge-Park Circus line were affected, and power was cut at Park Circus station for safety reasons, officials stated. The fire's origin remains unknown as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)