Inferno Disrupts Suburban Track: Park Circus Blaze

A fire erupted at a rubber godown near Park Circus suburban railway station, affecting train services. There were no casualties, and 18 fire tenders were dispatched to control the fire. The cause is under investigation, with overhead power supply cut as a safety precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:09 IST
A significant fire broke out in a rubber godown near the Park Circus suburban railway station, causing disruptions in the southern metropolis, according to police reports.

The blaze began around 3:21 PM in a densely populated area, rapidly spreading thick black smoke throughout the vicinity.

Despite the severity, there were no reported injuries, with 18 fire tenders deployed to combat the flames. Suburban train services on the Ballygunge-Park Circus line were affected, and power was cut at Park Circus station for safety reasons, officials stated. The fire's origin remains unknown as investigations continue.

