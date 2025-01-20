Left Menu

Tragic Poaching Incident: Elephant Killed for Tusks in Tripura

A full-grown elephant was shot dead by suspected poachers in Tripura's Khowai district, with its tusks removed. Forest officials launched an investigation after finding the body with gunshot wounds. A post-mortem was conducted before the elephant was buried, and an FIR has been filed with local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:26 IST
Tragic Poaching Incident: Elephant Killed for Tusks in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Tripura's Khowai district, suspected poachers have killed a full-grown elephant and fled the scene with its tusks, according to officials on Monday.

Upon discovering reports of a wild elephant carcass in the Uttar Maharanipur forest, forest department teams immediately arrived. They were met with the grim sight of the elephant lying in a pool of blood, confirmed Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Teliamura, Gaurav Wagh, in a statement to PTI.

'The tusks were notably absent from the corpse, pointing toward a likely poaching case,' he commented, further indicating the local police now have an FIR. Post-mortem results, shared by veterinary surgeon Dr. Keshab Debnath, showed gunshot wounds on the animal's forehead, confirming the cruel act before its burial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025