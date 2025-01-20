Tragic Poaching Incident: Elephant Killed for Tusks in Tripura

In a shocking incident in Tripura's Khowai district, suspected poachers have killed a full-grown elephant and fled the scene with its tusks, according to officials on Monday.

Upon discovering reports of a wild elephant carcass in the Uttar Maharanipur forest, forest department teams immediately arrived. They were met with the grim sight of the elephant lying in a pool of blood, confirmed Sub Divisional Forest Officer (SDFO) Teliamura, Gaurav Wagh, in a statement to PTI.

'The tusks were notably absent from the corpse, pointing toward a likely poaching case,' he commented, further indicating the local police now have an FIR. Post-mortem results, shared by veterinary surgeon Dr. Keshab Debnath, showed gunshot wounds on the animal's forehead, confirming the cruel act before its burial.

(With inputs from agencies.)