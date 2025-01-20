Dharavi's Transformation: From Slum to World-Class District

The Dharavi Redevelopment Project, a multi-billion dollar initiative, promises to revolutionize one of Asia's largest slums into a 'world-class' district. Former land owners, once part of the now-cancelled vacant land tenure scheme, are set to benefit significantly in this urban rejuvenation effort.

Adani Group's joint venture, Navbharat Mega Developers Private Ltd (NMDPL), intends to construct both housing and commercial units. These will be turned over to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project/Slum Rehabilitation Authority (DRP/SRA) for distribution, ensuring every tenement holder receives modern accommodation.

This transformative project foresees not only shelter but also sustainable transportation, vocational training for Dharavi's youth, and eco-friendly job opportunities, marking a significant stride towards a more prosperous and environmentally conscious community.

