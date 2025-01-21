Tata Power Drives Delhi's Green Future with Public EV Charging Stations

Tata Power Delhi Distribution has announced a strategic collaboration with Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Ltd to establish electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Delhi's municipal parking locations. The move is in line with India's broader aim to embrace green technology and cut down on carbon emissions, a statement revealed on Tuesday.

In accordance with the Ministry of Power's directives, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated public parking sites to local power utilities, among them Tata Power-DDL, for the development of EV charging stations. The partnership marks a significant step in promoting electric vehicles within the city.

The agreement, witnessed by senior officials from both organizations, extends for a period of 10 years. Tata Power-DDL is further collaborating with MCD to identify more prospective sites to bolster the EV charging landscape in North Delhi.

