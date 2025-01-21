Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Major Development Projects in Kangra

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 88.68 crore in Kangra. These include a new division of the Jal Shakti department, sewerage schemes, a substation, and new water projects. Enhancements in education and infrastructure were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:53 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Major Development Projects in Kangra
projects
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated four major development projects worth Rs 88.68 crore in Kangra on Tuesday, highlighting a significant boost in local infrastructure.

During his address at a public assembly in Matour, Sukhu divulged plans that include introducing additional courses in Matour College and fortifying local utilities like water and electricity services.

The Chief Minister also announced the initiation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School construction and a bridge over 'Jalodi Khad'. The focus remains on regional development, improved amenities, and addressing educational underperformance from the previous government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025