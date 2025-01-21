Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Unveils Major Development Projects in Kangra
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 88.68 crore in Kangra. These include a new division of the Jal Shakti department, sewerage schemes, a substation, and new water projects. Enhancements in education and infrastructure were also announced.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated four major development projects worth Rs 88.68 crore in Kangra on Tuesday, highlighting a significant boost in local infrastructure.
During his address at a public assembly in Matour, Sukhu divulged plans that include introducing additional courses in Matour College and fortifying local utilities like water and electricity services.
The Chief Minister also announced the initiation of the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School construction and a bridge over 'Jalodi Khad'. The focus remains on regional development, improved amenities, and addressing educational underperformance from the previous government.
