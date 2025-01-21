Rethinking Wildfire Strategies: A Community-Based Approach

Wildfires today are rapidly expanding their reach from traditional forest lands to threaten urban areas, necessitating a shift in strategy. Recent Los Angeles fires highlighted the urgency for community-wide efforts, encompassing public and private landowners, to mitigate risk and protect homes from devastation.

Experts emphasize that fire is not solely a natural resource management issue but also a community challenge. Initiatives like Oregon's wildfire risk mapping and national Firewise programs are mobilizing neighborhoods to engage in collective actions that increase fire resilience and reduce risk factors.

In response, cities like Ashland, Oregon, are revising their wildfire plans, drawing on local participation and innovative models to safeguard infrastructure and cultural sites. This shift underscores that wildfire management relies on both collective agreements and individual responsibility to be effective.

