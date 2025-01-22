Unprecedented Gulf Coast Snowstorm Disrupts Travel

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, bringing heavy snowfall and icy conditions to a region unaccustomed to such weather extremes. The unprecedented weather saw Houston's usually bustling streets almost deserted, with many restaurants and bars opting to close due to the severe conditions.

Houston resident Ishan Bhaidani remarked on the exceptional snowfall, noting it is typically more icy rather than snowy. Meanwhile, New Orleans braced for up to eight inches of snow, a near record set in 1895, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to remain indoors to avoid treacherous road conditions.

The storm impacted travel extensively, with over 960 flights canceled at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and significant disruptions anticipated across the southern states. Local leaders have cautioned about potential frostbite risks and damage to infrastructure as the extreme cold settles in.

(With inputs from agencies.)