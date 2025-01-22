Left Menu

Unprecedented Gulf Coast Snowstorm Disrupts Travel

A rare winter storm brought snow, ice, and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, causing highway closures and flight cancellations, and leaving thousands without power. With record-setting snowfalls in Houston and New Orleans, authorities warned residents to stay home during the severe cold snap affecting much of the southern U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:52 IST
Unprecedented Gulf Coast Snowstorm Disrupts Travel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rare winter storm swept across the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, bringing heavy snowfall and icy conditions to a region unaccustomed to such weather extremes. The unprecedented weather saw Houston's usually bustling streets almost deserted, with many restaurants and bars opting to close due to the severe conditions.

Houston resident Ishan Bhaidani remarked on the exceptional snowfall, noting it is typically more icy rather than snowy. Meanwhile, New Orleans braced for up to eight inches of snow, a near record set in 1895, as Mayor LaToya Cantrell urged residents to remain indoors to avoid treacherous road conditions.

The storm impacted travel extensively, with over 960 flights canceled at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport and significant disruptions anticipated across the southern states. Local leaders have cautioned about potential frostbite risks and damage to infrastructure as the extreme cold settles in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025