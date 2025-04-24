Air Travel Disruptions: Pakistan Closes Airspace Impacting Indian Airlines

Air India's and IndiGo's international services have been significantly affected by Pakistan's abrupt airspace closure on Thursday. The move comes in the wake of escalating hostilities between India and Pakistan, spurred by the Pahalgam terror incident.

The Tata Group's Air India indicated that flights connecting to North America, the UK, Europe, and the Middle East might be rerouted, resulting in extended travel times. In a public statement, the airline expressed regret for the passengers' inconvenience and affirmed that customer and crew safety remain paramount.

Similarly, IndiGo reported impacts on several of its international routes, assuring passengers of their commitment to facilitating timely travel adjustments. Both airlines are working proactively to ensure passengers reach their destinations despite the unfolding airspace restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)